Marist wins 78-55 against Lehigh

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Menard had 17 points in Marist’s 78-55 win over Lehigh on Tuesday.

Menard went 8 of 11 from the field for the Red Foxes (4-2). Jadin Collins added 13 points while shooting 6 for 8l and also had six rebounds and five assists. Rhyjon Blackwell had 12 points and shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Parby Kabamba scored 10 points.

The Mountain Hawks (2-5) were led by Nasir Whitlock, who recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Hank Alvey added eight points for Lehigh. Caleb Thomas also put up eight points.

Marist pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 28 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

