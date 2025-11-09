Marist visits Dartmouth following Blackwell’s 24-point outing

Marist Red Foxes at Dartmouth Big Green Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -1.5;…

Marist Red Foxes at Dartmouth Big Green

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Dartmouth after Rhyjon Blackwell scored 24 points in Marist’s 66-62 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

Dartmouth went 14-14 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Big Green shot 43.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Marist finished 9-5 on the road and 20-10 overall last season. The Red Foxes averaged 5.8 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

