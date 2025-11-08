Marist takes on Dartmouth following Blackwell’s 24-point game

Marist Red Foxes at Dartmouth Big Green Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Dartmouth after…

Marist Red Foxes at Dartmouth Big Green

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Dartmouth after Rhyjon Blackwell scored 24 points in Marist’s 66-62 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

Dartmouth went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 14-14 overall. The Big Green averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

Marist went 20-10 overall with a 9-5 record on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.