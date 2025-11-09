Marist secures 75-56 win against Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell’s 16 points helped Marist defeat Dartmouth 75-56 on Sunday. Blackwell also contributed six rebounds…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell’s 16 points helped Marist defeat Dartmouth 75-56 on Sunday.

Blackwell also contributed six rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-1). Justin Menard scored 10 points and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals.

Kareem Thomas led the way for the Big Green (0-1) with 20 points. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Dartmouth. Jayden Williams had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

