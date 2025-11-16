Marist and Harvard square off for non-conference showdown

Harvard Crimson (3-1) at Marist Red Foxes (2-1) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on…

Harvard Crimson (3-1) at Marist Red Foxes (2-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Harvard in out-of-conference action.

Marist finished 20-10 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Red Foxes averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.1 on fast breaks.

Harvard finished 12-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Crimson shot 44.3% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

