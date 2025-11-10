Mann leads Grand Canyon against Oregon after 21-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-2) at Oregon Ducks (2-0) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Oregon…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-2) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces Oregon after Chloe Mann scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 67-55 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

Oregon went 20-12 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Ducks averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 12.6 bench points last season.

Grand Canyon finished 9-3 on the road and 32-3 overall last season. The Antelopes allowed opponents to score 57.2 points per game and shot 39.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

