Manhattan visits Minnesota after Christian’s 23-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (0-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Manhattan after Makena Christian scored 23 points in Minnesota’s 91-47 victory against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Minnesota finished 25-11 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 7.4 steals, 1.9 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Manhattan went 10-12 in MAAC action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 61.7 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 29.7% from behind the arc last season.

