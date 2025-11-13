Manhattan visits Hawaii after Rouhliadeff’s 22-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-1) Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces Manhattan after Harry…

Manhattan Jaspers (2-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-1)

Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces Manhattan after Harry Rouhliadeff scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 88-56 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Hawaii finished 15-16 overall with a 13-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 70.1 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc last season.

Manhattan finished 12-9 in MAAC play and 8-7 on the road a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from deep.

