Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Manhattan visits Fordham following…

Manhattan visits Fordham following Black’s 42-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:58 AM

Manhattan Jaspers (0-4) at Fordham Rams (3-3)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Manhattan after Alexis Black scored 42 points in Fordham’s 90-83 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Rams are 3-1 on their home court. Fordham is the best team in the A-10 with 19.0 fast break points.

Manhattan went 16-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Jaspers averaged 61.7 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up