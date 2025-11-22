Manhattan visits Fordham following Black’s 42-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (0-4) at Fordham Rams (3-3) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Manhattan after Alexis…

Manhattan Jaspers (0-4) at Fordham Rams (3-3)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Manhattan after Alexis Black scored 42 points in Fordham’s 90-83 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Rams are 3-1 on their home court. Fordham is the best team in the A-10 with 19.0 fast break points.

Manhattan went 16-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Jaspers averaged 61.7 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.

