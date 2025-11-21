Manhattan takes on Texas A&M after Dinkins’ 22-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -23.5;…

Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-2)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -23.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Texas A&M after Devin Dinkins scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 80-73 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Aggies have gone 3-1 at home. Texas A&M scores 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Jaspers are 0-2 on the road. Manhattan is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas A&M scores 85.0 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 81.4 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan scores 6.2 more points per game (84.6) than Texas A&M allows (78.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 10.0 points.

Terrance Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Dinkins is averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.