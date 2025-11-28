Manhattan takes on Army after Dinkins’ 25-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4) at Army Black Knights (2-6)
West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Army after Devin Dinkins scored 25 points in Manhattan’s 103-101 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks.
The Black Knights are 1-2 in home games. Army ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate Laczkowski averaging 4.1.
The Jaspers are 0-3 in road games. Manhattan gives up 88.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.
Army is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Army allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 31.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.
Dinkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 14.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
