Manhattan takes on Army after Dinkins’ 25-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4) at Army Black Knights (2-6) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes…

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4) at Army Black Knights (2-6)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Army after Devin Dinkins scored 25 points in Manhattan’s 103-101 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Black Knights are 1-2 in home games. Army ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate Laczkowski averaging 4.1.

The Jaspers are 0-3 in road games. Manhattan gives up 88.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Army is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 31.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Dinkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.