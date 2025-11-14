Manhattan takes on Air Force on 3-game slide

Manhattan Jaspers (0-3) at Air Force Falcons (1-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan comes into…

Manhattan Jaspers (0-3) at Air Force Falcons (1-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan comes into the matchup with Air Force as losers of three straight games.

Air Force finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Falcons averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 19.9 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Manhattan went 16-15 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Jaspers averaged 61.7 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.