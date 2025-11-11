Live Radio
Manhattan plays Utah Tech in Honolulu, Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:54 AM

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (1-1)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan will play Utah Tech at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Manhattan went 17-14 overall with a 5-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Jaspers shot 43.9% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Utah Tech finished 7-26 overall with a 4-15 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Trailblazers averaged 12.7 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

