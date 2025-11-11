Manhattan plays Utah Tech in Honolulu, Hawaii

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (1-1)
Honolulu; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan will play Utah Tech at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Manhattan went 17-14 overall with a 5-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Jaspers shot 43.9% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.
Utah Tech finished 7-26 overall with a 4-15 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Trailblazers averaged 12.7 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.
