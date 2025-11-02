Manhattan Jaspers start season at home against the Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams at Manhattan Jaspers Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Rhode Island for…

Rhode Island Rams at Manhattan Jaspers

Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Rhode Island for the season opener.

Manhattan finished 9-4 at home last season while going 16-15 overall. The Jaspers averaged 15.8 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

Rhode Island finished 17-16 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Rams shot 39.1% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.