Manhattan Jaspers face the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (1-1) Honolulu; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -4.5; over/under is…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (1-1)

Honolulu; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Utah Tech in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Manhattan went 17-14 overall with a 5-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Jaspers averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

Utah Tech went 7-26 overall with a 4-15 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Trailblazers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.