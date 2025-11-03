Manhattan hosts Rhode Island for season opener

Rhode Island Rams at Manhattan Jaspers Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan opens the season at…

Rhode Island Rams at Manhattan Jaspers

Riverdale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan opens the season at home against Rhode Island.

Manhattan went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Jaspers shot 42.5% from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range last season.

Rhode Island went 12-8 in A-10 play and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Rams averaged 60.2 points per game last season, 8.7 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.