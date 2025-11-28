Malith’s 14 lead SIU-Edwardsville past Missouri Baptist 92-55

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith scored 14 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Missouri Baptist 92-55 on Friday. Malith shot 5…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith scored 14 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Missouri Baptist 92-55 on Friday.

Malith shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cougars (5-3). Arnas Sakenis scored 10 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Jordan Pickett had 10 points.

Alex Wineholt finished with 13 points for the Spartans. Missouri Baptist also got nine points from Merquiche Lewis. Drew Kegerreis also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

