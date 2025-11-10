Malith leads SIU-Edwardsville against Indiana State after 20-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-0) Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under…

Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-0)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Indiana State after Ring Malith scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-60 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 12-3 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Cougars averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

Indiana State went 14-18 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Sycamores averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 30.3 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.