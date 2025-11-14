Malith and SIU-Edwardsville take down Drake 61-59

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ring Malith led SIU-Edwardsville with 20 points, including the game-winning jump shot with one second…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ring Malith led SIU-Edwardsville with 20 points, including the game-winning jump shot with one second left, and the Cougars defeated Drake 61-59 on Friday.

Malith also added five rebounds for the Cougars (3-1). Jo Valrie shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Myles Thompson finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Wilguens Jr. Exacte led the way for the Bulldogs (2-2) with 12 points and six rebounds. Andrew Alia added 12 points and two steals for Drake. Okku Federiko also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

SIU-Edwardsville went into the half ahead of Drake 36-30. Malith scored nine points in the half. Malith scored 11 second-half points for SIU-Edwardsville to help set up their game-winning shot.

