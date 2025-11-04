Malith and Robinson both score 16 to lead SIU-Edwardsville over East-West 119-50

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith and Darius Robinson Jr. both had 16 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 119-50 win against East-West…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith and Darius Robinson Jr. both had 16 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 119-50 win against East-West on Tuesday.

Malith added six rebounds for the Cougars. Robinson shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and also had three steals. Jo Valrie and CJ Hall both added 14.

Zack Patterson led the Phantoms in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. East-West also got 10 points from Jalen West.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

