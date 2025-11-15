Maldonado leads Seattle U against Idaho State after 26-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (2-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under…

Idaho State Bengals (2-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Idaho State after Brayden Maldonado scored 26 points in Seattle U’s 94-67 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Seattle U went 14-18 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redhawks averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

Idaho State went 15-15 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Bengals averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

