Maldonado leads Seattle U against Idaho State after 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Idaho State Bengals (2-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on Idaho State after Brayden Maldonado scored 26 points in Seattle U’s 94-67 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Seattle U went 14-18 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redhawks averaged 8.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho State went 15-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Bengals averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
