Mair scores 16, No. 15 Duke women smother Norfolk State 83-32

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Taina Mair scored 18 points and No. 15 Duke held Norfolk State to 16% shooting to coast to an 83-32 victory on Wednesday night.

Riley Nelson and Arianna Roberson both added 12 points off the bench for the Blue Devils (2-1) and Toby Fournier scored 10.

Anjanae Richardson scored 11 points to lead the Spartans (2-2) but was just 4-of-24 shooting.

The Blue Devils scored the first eight points and the last seven of the first quarter to take a 17-5 lead as the Spartans hit just 2 of 16 shots. Duke added a 16-2 run in the second quarter to push the lead to 38-16 at the half with the visitors hitting 4 of 18 shots for an 18% half.

Nelson had a pair of 3-pointers and Roberson followed with a three-point play in an 11-0 run in the third for a 51-18 lead. Norfolk State was just 1 of 14 — but 8 of 12 from the foul line — to trail 58-26 at the end of the frame.

The fourth quarter had a 16-0 Duke run and the Blue Devils scored the last four points for the 51-point margin. The Spartans went 3 of 14 to finish at 10 of 61, including 2 of 20 behind the arc.

Duke had a 55-30 rebounding advantage with 12 blocks and 15 steals but had 22 turnovers, two more than Norfolk State, which had 18 steals.

Norfolk State: Plays at No. 16 Iowa State on Sunday.

Duke: Goes to West Virginia on Friday.

