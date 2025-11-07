Maine visits Stony Brook after Shoshkikj’s 20-point performance

Maine Black Bears (0-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (1-0) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Maine Black Bears (0-1) at Stony Brook Seawolves (1-0)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Maine after Andrej Shoshkikj scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 66-59 victory over the Farmingdale State (NY) Rams.

Stony Brook went 8-24 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Seawolves gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Maine went 8-11 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Black Bears shot 46.3% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.