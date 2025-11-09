Maine visits Rutgers after Francis’ 20-point game

Maine Black Bears (0-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts…

Maine Black Bears (0-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Maine after Tariq Francis scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 81-53 victory over the Rider Broncs.

Rutgers finished 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

Maine went 20-14 overall with an 8-11 record on the road last season. The Black Bears averaged 9.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.