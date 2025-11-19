Maine visits Merrimack after Shelton’s 33-point outing

Maine Black Bears (0-4) at Merrimack Warriors (1-3) North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5.5;…

Maine Black Bears (0-4) at Merrimack Warriors (1-3)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Maine after Ernest Shelton scored 33 points in Merrimack’s 91-79 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

Merrimack went 18-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 65.6 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.0% from behind the arc last season.

Maine went 8-11 on the road and 20-14 overall last season. The Black Bears averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and 5.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

