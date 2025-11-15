Maine takes on Quinnipiac, looks to break 3-game skid

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2) at Maine Black Bears (0-3) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine looks to stop…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-2) at Maine Black Bears (0-3)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine looks to stop its three-game slide when the Black Bears take on Quinnipiac.

Maine went 10-3 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Black Bears averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from deep.

Quinnipiac went 20-13 overall last season while going 7-10 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

