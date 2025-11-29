Maine takes on Longwood

Longwood Lancers (3-4) vs. Maine Black Bears (0-7) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine squares off against Longwood…

Longwood Lancers (3-4) vs. Maine Black Bears (0-7)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine squares off against Longwood at Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Black Bears have a 0-7 record in non-conference play. Maine averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lancers are 3-4 in non-conference play. Longwood is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Maine is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Maine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mabrey is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.7 points. TJ Biel is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.4 points.

Emanuel Richards averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Jacoi Hutchinson is averaging 14 points and 3.6 assists.

