Maine hosts Stonehill following Sain’s 26-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-1) at Maine Black Bears (0-3)

Orono, Maine; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays Stonehill after Kaliyah Sain scored 26 points in Maine’s 81-77 loss to the VCU Rams.

Maine went 15-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Black Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.

Stonehill went 17-16 overall with a 7-11 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 63.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

