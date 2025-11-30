Maine Black Bears welcome the Boston University Terriers on Monday

Boston University Terriers (3-4) at Maine Black Bears (2-5) Orono, Maine; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Boston…

Boston University Terriers (3-4) at Maine Black Bears (2-5)

Orono, Maine; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Boston University in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Black Bears are 1-1 in home games. Maine averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Terriers are 2-1 on the road. Boston University is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Maine’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asta Blauenfeldt averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Adrianna Smith is shooting 39.5% and averaging 17.3 points.

Anete Adler is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Terriers. Bella McLaughlin is averaging 8.3 points.

