Maine Black Bears face the Brown Bears on 5-game skid

Brown Bears (1-5) at Maine Black Bears (0-5)

Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine heads into the matchup with Brown after losing five games in a row.

The Black Bears are 0-1 on their home court. Maine averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 0-2 away from home. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Landon Lewis averaging 5.0.

Maine is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 68.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 70.4 Maine allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Biel is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Langham is averaging 11.5 points for the Bears. Adrian Uchidiuno is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

