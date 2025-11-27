Maine Black Bears and the UIC Flames square off in New Rochelle, New York

UIC Flames (3-3) vs. Maine Black Bears (1-4) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine squares…

UIC Flames (3-3) vs. Maine Black Bears (1-4)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine squares off against UIC at Hynes Athletics Center in New Rochelle, New York.

The Black Bears have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Maine ranks third in the America East with 13.8 assists per game led by Adrianna Smith averaging 4.4.

The Flames are 3-3 in non-conference play. UIC gives up 66.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Maine is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UIC allows to opponents. UIC has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asta Blauenfeldt averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 39.2% and averaging 18.0 points.

Jessica Carrothers is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Flames. Julia Coleman is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

