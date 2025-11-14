Magolico leads Hofstra against Pennsylvania after 25-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) at Hofstra Pride (1-1) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Pennsylvania after…

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) at Hofstra Pride (1-1)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Pennsylvania after Sandra Magolico scored 25 points in Hofstra’s 73-66 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

Hofstra finished 8-6 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Pride gave up 62.1 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Pennsylvania finished 15-13 overall last season while going 5-6 on the road. The Quakers averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 19.8 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

