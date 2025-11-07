Live Radio
Macktoon leads La Salle against Saint Francis (PA) after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:45 AM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Aryss Macktoon scored 25 points in La Salle’s 71-59 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

La Salle went 10-23 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Explorers averaged 56.6 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

Saint Francis (PA) went 9-8 in NEC action and 6-11 on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 54.8 points per game last season, 8.1 on free throws and 16.5 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

