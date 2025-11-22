Mack puts up 18 in Georgetown’s 92-75 win over Wagner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack had 18 points in Georgetown’s 92-75 victory over Wagner on Saturday. Mack added five assists…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malik Mack had 18 points in Georgetown’s 92-75 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

Mack added five assists for the Hoyas (5-0). Julius Halaifonua scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Caleb Williams had 15 points .

Jaden Baker finished with 22 points and four assists for the Seahawks (0-5). Nick Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds for Wagner. Binael Basil also put up 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Georgetown took the lead with 15:09 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kayvaun Mulready led their team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 44-27 at the break. Georgetown closed out its victory in the second half, with Mack scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.