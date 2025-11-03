Machot and Taylor post double-doubles to lead Charleston over Tusculum 79-58 in opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chol Machot and Kendall Taylor posted double-doubles totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds to propel Charleston…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chol Machot and Kendall Taylor posted double-doubles totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds to propel Charleston past Division II member Tusculum 79-58 in a season opener Monday night.

Machot finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars, while Taylor totaled 12 points and 11 boards. Chris Davis Jr. pitched in with 14 points and five rebounds.

Amari Allen and Jordan Attia both scored 10 to lead the Pioneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

