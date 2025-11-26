Lundblade scores 22, Belmont knocks off Toledo 87-72 for the Coconut Hoops championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 22 points as Belmont beat Toledo 87-72 on Wednesday to claim the…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 22 points as Belmont beat Toledo 87-72 on Wednesday to claim the Coconut Hoops championship.

Lundblade shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Bruins (7-0). Sam Orme scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Jabez Jenkins went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Sean Craig led the way for the Rockets (4-3) with 17 points. Austin Parks added 15 points for Toledo. Leroy Blyden Jr. had 14 points and three steals.

Belmont carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Lundblade led the way with 13 points. Belmont took the lead on Drew Scharnowski’s layup with 9:56 remaining in the game.

