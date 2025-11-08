Luke Gray scored 19 to lead Oral Roberts to 84-50 victory over John Brown

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Luke Gray had 19 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-50 win over John Brown on Saturday night.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Luke Gray had 19 points in Oral Roberts’ 84-50 win over John Brown on Saturday night.

Gray shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Ofri Naveh added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ty Harper also scored 11.

John Brown’s Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Trae Oetting with 13 points. Carter Carbonell added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

