Luka Bogavac scores 10 points in impressive debut for No. 25 North Carolina vs. Central Arkansas

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina newcomer Luka Bogavac had his school eligibility issue resolved and was cleared to play shortly before tipoff for the No. 25 Tar Heels in a 94-54 victory against Central Arkansas on Monday night.

Bogavac had 10 points and five assists in just over 20 minutes off the bench.

Coach Hubert Davis informed the junior that he would be able to play.

“We found out right before the game,” Davis said. “Just to see the smile and the reaction from Luka was something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The 22-year-old Bogavac, a 6-goot-6 guard from Montenegro, had been cleared by the NCAA and was still sorting through a school-level eligibility issue that was resolved and announced less than an hour before tipoff.

“He has always, since the first time that I talked to him, had a burning desire to be part of this team, this program, this university and this community,” Davis said.

His availability apparently surprised teammates. Bogavac didn’t join the team for some pregame on-court warm-ups.

“He was taking a little catnap when we walked out,” teammate Seth Trimble said. “He was just resting his eyes, we thought it was that. I think he got woken up out of his sleep or something like that and told he was cleared.”

Guard Kyan Evans confirmed that scene.

“He was laying on the couch,” Evans said. “Next thing you know, he has all his gear on in two minutes.”

Bogavac didn’t play in either of North Carolina’s exhibition games. His mother has been in the area for about a week, Davis said.

When Davis received word that he could play, there was little time to digest the news.

“I told him to get his uniform on,” the coach said. “… I wanted him to get dressed. I wanted him to get taped. I wanted him to get warmed up and get ready to go.”

Bogavac was the game’s first substitute, entering with 16:12 remaining in the first half. He was greeted by a large ovation.

Recruiting rankings listed Bogavac among the top 10 incoming international players for the 2025-26 season.

“He’s a very impressive player,” Evans said. “That’s what he’s going to be able to do for us all year. He wasn’t even really preparing for this game, so I don’t think he was able to show what all he can do. He had a good performance for the circumstances.

“When you’re as good as he is, I think it’s easy to fit in.”

Bogavac shot 3 for 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 on 3-pointers.

“He has a European playing style that you think about,” Trimble said. “He can really do it all. He’s a great creator for his teammates. We all know he’s a great jump shooter, so he has more than just that aspect to his game.”

Bogavac played in 55 games over the past two seasons in the Adriatic Basketball Association. Considered a perimeter threat, he had multiple 3-point baskets in 16 of his 29 games during the 2024-25 season.

North Carolina spokesman Steve Kirschner said before the game that Bogavac wouldn’t be available for postgame interviews.

North Carolina is home again Friday night against 19th-ranked Kansas.

