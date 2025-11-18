Lucas Lorenzen scores 14 to guide Western Illinois past Coe 74-63

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Lorenzen had 14 points to propel Western Illinois over Coe 74-63 on Monday night. Lorenzen…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Lorenzen had 14 points to propel Western Illinois over Coe 74-63 on Monday night.

Lorenzen had six rebounds and three steals for the Leathernecks (1-4). Goanar Biliew scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Francis Okwuosah had 11 points.

The Kohawks were led in scoring by C. Reece Breitenbach, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Deuce Walters added 13 points and Cooper Nailor recorded 12 points, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

