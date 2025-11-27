LSU Tigers and the Drake Bulldogs play in Niceville, Florida

Drake Bulldogs (4-2) vs. LSU Tigers (5-0) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake and LSU square off…

Drake Bulldogs (4-2) vs. LSU Tigers (5-0)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and LSU square off at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Tigers are 5-0 in non-conference play. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Pablo Tamba averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in non-conference play. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

LSU averages 98.6 points, 35.6 more per game than the 63.0 Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Nwoko is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Marquel Sutton is averaging 14.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2%.

Braden Appelhans averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Quinn is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.