LSU Tigers and the Drake Bulldogs meet in Niceville, Florida

Drake Bulldogs (4-2) vs. LSU Tigers (5-0)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces Drake at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Tigers are 5-0 in non-conference play. LSU is third in the SEC with 30.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 7.0.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in non-conference play. Drake is fifth in the MVC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Okku Federiko averaging 3.3.

LSU’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 8.2 more points per game (78.8) than LSU gives up (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Michael Nwoko is shooting 76.0% and averaging 19.0 points.

Jalen Quinn is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Federiko is averaging 13.5 points.

