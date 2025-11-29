LSU Tigers and the DePaul Blue Demons meet in Niceville, Florida

DePaul Blue Demons (5-2) vs. LSU Tigers (6-0) Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and LSU square…

DePaul Blue Demons (5-2) vs. LSU Tigers (6-0)

Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and LSU square off in Niceville, Florida.

The Tigers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. LSU is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Demons are 5-2 in non-conference play. DePaul is seventh in the Big East scoring 79.9 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

LSU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Michael Nwoko is shooting 74.6% and averaging 18.2 points.

CJ Gunn averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Layden Blocker is averaging 12.9 points, four assists and 1.9 steals.

