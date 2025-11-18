LSU plays Alcorn State, aims for 4th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at LSU Tigers (3-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -29.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -29.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Alcorn State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

LSU finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers shot 44.5% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Braves are 0-5 on the road. Alcorn State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

