LSU plays Alcorn State, aims for 4th straight home win

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at LSU Tigers (3-0)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -29.5; over/under is 157.5
BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Alcorn State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.
LSU finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers shot 44.5% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.
The Braves are 0-5 on the road. Alcorn State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.
