LSU plays Alcorn State, aims for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:43 AM

Alcorn State Braves (0-5) at LSU Tigers (3-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -29.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts Alcorn State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

LSU finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Tigers shot 44.5% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Braves are 0-5 on the road. Alcorn State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

