LSU hosts Omaha following Glover’s 24-point game

Omaha Mavericks (2-3) at LSU Tigers (4-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces LSU after Ja’Sean Glover scored 24 points in Omaha’s 96-80 victory over the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs.

LSU went 11-7 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Tigers averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

The Mavericks are 0-2 on the road. Omaha ranks eighth in the Summit League with 6.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Scholl averaging 1.2.

