LSU and New Orleans meet for cross-conference contest

New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on New Orleans in out-of-conference play.

LSU went 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 22.8 bench points last season.

New Orleans went 4-27 overall with a 3-15 record on the road last season. The Privateers averaged 7.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

