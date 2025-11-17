Loyola Marymount visits UCSB after Vide’s 24-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-0) at UCSB Gauchos (3-0) Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -3.5;…

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-0) at UCSB Gauchos (3-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits UCSB after Jan Vide scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 74-63 victory over the Troy Trojans.

UCSB finished 21-13 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gauchos averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.0% from deep last season.

The Lions are 1-0 in road games. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC with 18.4 assists per game led by Vide averaging 6.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.