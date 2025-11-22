Loyola Marymount takes on Idaho State in Honolulu, Hawaii

Idaho State Bengals (4-1) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3) Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will face…

Idaho State Bengals (4-1) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (1-3)

Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will face Idaho State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Loyola Marymount finished 14-16 overall with a 6-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Lions shot 38.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Bengals are 4-1 in non-conference play. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

