Loyola Marymount puts home win streak on the line against Troy

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Troy Trojans (3-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Lions play Troy.

Loyola Marymount went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Lions allowed opponents to score 71.6 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Troy went 23-11 overall with a 9-6 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

