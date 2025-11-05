Loyola Marymount hosts Utah Valley in non-conference play

Utah Valley Wolverines at Loyola Marymount Lions Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Utah…

Utah Valley Wolverines at Loyola Marymount Lions

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Utah Valley in out-of-conference play.

Loyola Marymount finished 14-16 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lions shot 38.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

Utah Valley went 7-7 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Wolverines averaged 14.3 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

